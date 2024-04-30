SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Saline Softball Rolls Past Rival Bedford

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
The Saline softball team made quick work of second-place Bedford in a doubleheader sweep that was played over two days due to rain.

Saline improved to 8-0 in the SEC Red and has a chance to take a commanding lead in the conference when they host now second-place Dexter (9-2) Monday.

Bedford took a 1-0 lead in the first with a home run, but that is all the Mules would get.

Saline Mackenzie started the third with a single and Ashley Malinczak followed with a two-run homer to center to put the Hornets on top 2-1. A Clara Cherry sacrifice fly scored Sydney Hastings to push the lead to 3-1.

The Hornets added more runs in the fifth with an RBI double by Karli Dorr and run scoring single by Reese Rupert and sacrifice fly by Izzy Deveau for a 6-1 lead.

Saline blew the game open in the sixth with three more runs and Cherry led off the seventh with a home run to make the final 10-1.

Dorr struck out 12 and allowed three hits in six innings of work for the win in the circle. She also added two hits and two RBI at the plate.

Malinczak went 3-3 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead the offense. Cherry had two hits and two RBI, while Hastings had two hits and an RBI. Shelton added two hits and two runs scored and Rupert two hits and an RBI.

Hastings led off the second game with a home run and the Hornets led 1-0 in the first when the rains came and forced a postponement.

Saline made the trip back to Bedford Tuesday to finish the game and it was all Hornets as they scored a run in every inning for an 11-0 win.

Deveau struck out seven and allowed one hit in six innings for the win. Harper Grambau allowed one hit and struck out the side in the seventh.

Cherry had a big game at the plate with two hits, including a home run and three RBI.

Dorr had three hits and three RBI, while Hastins and Shelton each had two hits and an RBI. Ava Stripp chipped in with two hits and two runs scored, Lily Evans a hit and run scored, Jessi Phelps a hit and two runs scored, and Casey Griffin a hit and RBI.

Saline improved to 18-0-1 on the season. They have a busy couple of days with games at Jackson Wednesday, at Skyline Thursday, and Mercy for a doubleheader Saturday, before hosting Dexter for the SEC Red showdown Monday.

Tags: HornetsSaline AthleticsSaline HornetsSaline Softball. Softball
Been with the Sun Times News since it started in 2008 and sports writing since STN was The Stockbridge Town Crier in 1999. Live in Stockbridge with my wife Kim and two teenage daughters AJ and Makayla. As busy as I am with the paper, my full time job is with Jiffy Mix where I have worked for 34 years making the muffins. I am a sports nut and coach Makayla's Stockbridge rec softball team and love going to watch her play travel softball with the Pinckney Pirates.

