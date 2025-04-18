Saline Softball Rolls to Five Wins

The Saline softball team improved to 6-0 in the SEC Red and 9-2 overall after a 5-0 week.

The Hornets opened the week by sweeping Bedford 9-2 and 18-3.

Saline broke open a tie game with a single run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and five in the sixth to take the opener.

Sydney Hastings belted a two-run homer and finished with two hits and two rbi to lead the offense.

Ava Stripp added two hits and a rbi and Ashley Malinczak two hits for the Hornets. Lucy Winter and Reese Rupert each chipped in with a hit and two rbi, Jessi Phelps a hit and rbi, and Gabby Deveau one hit.

Abby Curtis allowed just three hits and struck out 15 in the circle for the Hornets.

Hastings smacked a pair of home runs and a triple in the second game to lead Saline to the win. She drove in seven runs in the game, including a grand slam in the fourth.

Winters finished with three hits and one rbi and Elizabeth Onyskin two hits and two runs scored for Saline.

Deveeu finished with two hits and three rbi, Stripp two hits and four rbi, Rupert a hit and three runs scored, and Emma Wiedmayer a hit and rbi.

Harper Grambau struck out five for the win for the Hornets.

Zosia Mazur tossed a three inning perfect game in a 16-0 win over Jackson.

Mazur allowed no Vikings baserunners and struck out every batter she faced in the three inning win.

Stripp smacked a home run and finished with two hits and three rbi to lead the offensive attack.

Malinczak had two hits and two rbi, while Winters had three hits and two rbi.

Maddie Foster had a hit and two rbi, Rupert a hit and rbi, and Deveau and Wiedmayer had one hit each.

Rupert hit a home run in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie as the Hornets beat Walled Lake Northern 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Hastings added two hits and Stripp a hit and rbi. Malinczak and Winters had one hits each.

Curtis struck out 16 and allowed just two hits for the win for Saline.

The offense came to life in the second game with Saline taking a 11-4 win.

Hastings, Rupert, and Onyskin each had a pair of hits and two rbi to lead Saline.

Stripp and Malinczak each had a hit and rbi, while Maddie Bellus had two hits and a rbi, and Deveau a triple.

Phelps took the win in the circle with five strikeouts.