Saline Splits Pair in Final SEC Red Tri-Meet

The Saline wrestling team came up just short of its bid for a SEC Red title with a conference split at a double-dual at Bedford last week.

The Hornets defeated Ann Arbor Pioneer 62-16 to improve to 5-0 in the conference to set up a showdown with undefeated Bedford with the SEC Red title on the line.

The Mules jumped out to a 29-9 lead after six matches with four pins and a tech fall.

Brice LaFleur earned a tech-fall and Anthony James a major decision for Saline.

The Hornets bounced back with pins from Jacob Clauser and Levi Choby to cut the lead to 29-21, but Bedford sealed the match with back-to-back pins for a 41-22 lead. The Mules voided the next two matches and Max Bunton wrapped up the match with a major decision for Saline to make the final 41-37.

The Pioneer match saw LaFleur, James, Brady Wallen, Clauser, Choby, Ryan Harmount, Griffin Backus, and Jericho Powe collect wins.

Saline finished 5-1 in the SEC Red. The Hornets will compete in the SEC individual finals in Chelsea Saturday with districts beginning next week.