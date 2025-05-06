Saline Stays on top of SEC Red Soccer Standings

Heading into the round robin tournament, the Saline girls’ soccer team sits on top of the SEC Red standings after an 8-0 win over Monroe this week.

The Hornets begin round robin play with a 6-0-1 conference record and have games with Huron, Pioneer, and Skyline over the next week to decide the SEC Red title.

Skyline sits at 5-0-2, and Pioneer 4-1-1 with Huron fourth at 3-2-1.

It was all Hornets against Monroe in the mercy shortened game.

Sienna Snyder and Makena Means found the net twice each to lead the Hornets.

Sadie Walsh, Nada Derneika, Ava Printy, and Nora Walsh added single goals for Saline.

Kaylee Mitzel earned her 10th shutout of the season for the Hornets.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets took on Skyline for a battle for the top spot in the conference.

It was a defensive battle from the start with neither team finding the net and walking away with a 0-0 draw.

With the draw, the teams were tied for the top spot in the Red, but the Eagles played to a draw with Pioneer and with the Hornets win over Monroe, Saline moved to the top of the league standings.

Saline remains undefeated on the season with a 13-0-1 overall record.