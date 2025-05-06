May 05, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Stays on top of SEC Red Soccer Standings

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline girls soccer

Heading into the round robin tournament, the Saline girls’ soccer team sits on top of the SEC Red standings after an 8-0 win over Monroe this week.

The Hornets begin round robin play with a 6-0-1 conference record and have games with Huron, Pioneer, and Skyline over the next week to decide the SEC Red title.

Skyline sits at 5-0-2, and Pioneer 4-1-1 with Huron fourth at 3-2-1.

It was all Hornets against Monroe in the mercy shortened game.

Sienna Snyder and Makena Means found the net twice each to lead the Hornets.

Sadie Walsh, Nada Derneika, Ava Printy, and Nora Walsh added single goals for Saline.

Kaylee Mitzel earned her 10th shutout of the season for the Hornets.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets took on Skyline for a battle for the top spot in the conference.

It was a defensive battle from the start with neither team finding the net and walking away with a 0-0 draw.

With the draw, the teams were tied for the top spot in the Red, but the Eagles played to a draw with Pioneer and with the Hornets win over Monroe, Saline moved to the top of the league standings.

Saline remains undefeated on the season with a 13-0-1 overall record.

Latest articles

Saline Stays on top of SEC Red Soccer Standings

Mike Williamson

Dexter Soccer Snaps Four Game Skid

Mike Williamson

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News