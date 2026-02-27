Saline Students Earn Top Honors at State Conference

Students from Saline and the South and West Washtenaw Consortium (SWWC) recently achieved notable success at the FCCLA State Conference, earning high marks in competition and recognition at the state level.

A total of 21 students attended the conference, bringing home 22 gold medals, 11 silver medals and one bronze medal across a range of events.

Sixteen students qualified for the FCCLA National Leadership Conference as a result of their performances. Of those national qualifiers, seven are students in the SWWC program.

FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for students in middle and high school who are enrolled in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) courses. The organization focuses on leadership development, career preparation and community involvement.

In addition to competition results, two students were elected to statewide leadership positions. Vivian Ferguson was selected as Michigan FCCLA State Vice President of Programs, and Lily Chai was elected Michigan FCCLA State President.

The chapter also received several honors, including recognition for participation in the 80th Anniversary Membership Campaign (eight or more participants), third place in the state for the Service Initiative with more than 200 hours of community service, a Gold Go for the Red Award, and the Outstanding Chapter Award. The Outstanding Chapter Award is presented to only six chapters statewide.

School officials credited the students’ accomplishments to the combined efforts of educators, administrators, community members and local sponsors. Individuals who assisted with mock run-through judging and preparation included Michael McVey, Nate Hansen, Kara Stemmer, Theresa Stager, Jackelyn Martin, Dana McClellan and a colleague from King Scott, and Gina Panzica.

Additional support came from board members who recognized the program earlier this month, as well as administrators and office staff from Saline and SWWC who provided logistical and administrative assistance.

Sponsors contributing to the program included MSGCU, Bakers Nook, Christina’s Sweet Treats and more, GNC-Saline, RU Games and Station 300.

Program organizers invite community members, school leaders and district partners to attend the Senior Capstone Final Project Presentations on Tuesday, March 3. The event marks the culmination of several months of work by senior students, who complete a needs assessment, explore a topic of interest and connect with the community while developing skills in communication, problem-solving and leadership.

During the presentations, students will share their project process, outcomes and key takeaways. Organizers note that attendance from community members and district representatives adds to the significance of the event and provides students with the opportunity to present their work to an authentic audience.

The presentations will be held at the High School in the flex classroom of the new STEAM Center at 1:40PM on March 3rd. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions.

