Saline Students Host Local Food Drive

The Saline Youth Council is hosting a food drive through the month of February to help support Food Gatherers in Washtenaw County and Saline Social Services.

By partnering with local groups, the Youth Council hopes to serve the needs of the Saline community directly.

Requested Items Include:

Packaged pasta and rice

Whole grain cereal and oatmeal

Baking and cooking supplies

Mac and cheese cups (microwavable, single serve)

Rice a Roni

Au gratin potatoes

Alfredo sauce

Drop-off locations include Saline High School (1300 Campus Pkway), Saline Recreation Center (1866 Woodland Dr E) and Saline City Hall (100 N Harris St).

For further information contact Alisha Sachdeva at 734-747-0986 or via email at sachdevaalisha30@gmail.com.