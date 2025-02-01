February 01, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline

Saline Students Host Local Food Drive

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Saline Students Host Local Food Drive

by

The Saline Youth Council is hosting a food drive through the month of February to help support Food Gatherers in Washtenaw County and Saline Social Services.

By partnering with local groups, the Youth Council hopes to serve the needs of the Saline community directly.

Requested Items Include:

  • Packaged pasta and rice
  • Whole grain cereal and oatmeal
  • Baking and cooking supplies
  • Mac and cheese cups (microwavable, single serve)
  • Rice a Roni
  • Au gratin potatoes
  • Alfredo sauce

Drop-off locations include Saline High School (1300 Campus Pkway), Saline Recreation Center (1866 Woodland Dr E) and Saline City Hall (100 N Harris St).

For further information contact Alisha Sachdeva at 734-747-0986 or via email at sachdevaalisha30@gmail.com.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media