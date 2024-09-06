Saline Students Use the Bridge to Make Connections

The Bridge to Civility plays an important part in Saline Area Schools.

This was highlighted in a recent Superintendent’s Community Message sent out by SAS Superintendent Steve Laatsch.

Each week, Laatsch along with the Jackelyn Martin, SAS Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, visit classrooms around the district. In describing his visit to Liberty during the first week of school, he said Alternative High School students were establishing group dynamics “using the Bridge to Civility as a guide.”

In another part of his message, Laatsch said “Students have spent time this week getting to know each other and their teachers in classrooms across the District. Using the Bridge to Civility as inspiration, try out these conversation starters focusing on finding common ground.”

Did you discover anything you have in common with a classmate or a teacher?

Did you find something you shared in common with someone you didn’t expect to? How did that make you feel?

Why do you think teachers take time to establish common ground with classmates and peers?

According to SAS, “the purpose of the Saline Bridge to Civility is to build relationships across multiple dimensions of diversity through civil conversations and discussions that enable the exchange of ideas.”