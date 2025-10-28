Saline Students Volunteer for Leaf Raking and Snow Shoveling

Photo: Saline High School Students Raking Leaves, Courtesy of Saline Area Senior Center

Fall brings colorful leaves and winter brings snowflakes. And while we enjoy the changing seasons, it also is a reminder of routine maintenance required to clear pathways. In fact, some community members may need extra help with maintenance, and hiring a company for leaf and snow removal can become costly – especially for those on a fixed income.

Enter the Saline Area Senior Center (SASC). Each year the SASC puts out a notification to their senior members in their newsletter for those who want to sign-up for services, and then schedules student volunteers from the Saline Youth Council and National Honor Society.

Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator at SASC says it “makes my heart happy to see the community help out those in need. We are very fortunate in Saline to have such giving people. Thirty minutes of a young person’s time can be such a gift to someone in need.”

Alisha, Vice President of the Saline Youth Council, volunteers for the program. She is “super excited about this project, especially this year! The youth council has been helping to shovel snow and rake leaves for local seniors for some time, but this is the first year in a while in which we’ve had so many people interested in volunteering.”

Another student, Harper, says she enjoys the program because of “the connections I make with members of the community. I love visiting the house I shovel at and wave to her neighbors and chat in the driveway.”

Nancy and husband Bob appreciate the help and sum up the benefits of the program by saying “we both have health issues and have a hard time getting it done and they put a big relief to our minds when they show up. The young people who do the raking and snow removal are just awesome.”

To sign up for the leaf raking and snow removal, and to find out about other programs and services for seniors contact www.salineseniors.org

For inquiries on the National Honor Society, go to www.salineschools.org/district-resources/lets-talk/

View this website for information on the Saline City Youth Council www.cityofsaline.org/government/boards___commissions/youth_council.php