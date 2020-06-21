Advertisement

The 2020 Summer Tax Bills will be mailed on or before July l, 2020 and are payable beginning July 1, 2020. Taxes may be paid at City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., during the hours of8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday except holidays, after normal business hours checks can be dropped in a slot on the counter at City hall. Payments may be placed in our drop boxes located at; City Parking Lot #2 behind Comerica Bank, City Hall Lobbyor theeast parking lot at the Municipal Building. Payments can also be mailed to City of Saline, 100 N. Harris St. Saline MI 48176-1642. All taxes must be paid by September 1, 2020to avoid penaltyand interest. The City of Saline no longer accepts postmarks as proof of timelypayments.

TheCityofSalinewillprovidenecessaryreasonableassistancetoindividualswithdisabilities. Forspecialassistance,pleasecontacttheCitybycallingorwriting:Attn.:OfficeofCityManager, CityofSaline,100N.HarrisSt.,Saline,MI48176-1642,(734)429-4907ext.2211orTDD(734)

429-7911.

Mickie Jo Bennett City Treasurer

Advertisement