Saline Superintendent Stephen Laatsch Retires After 27 Years of Service

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Stephen Laatsch is retiring after 27 years in the district. From technology teacher to superintendent, Laatsch leaves a lasting legacy.

Thirty-plus years as an educator, the last twenty-seven in Saline, Superintendent Stephen Laatsch is retiring. Mr. Laatsch first interviewed for a 5th-grade teaching position at Heritage School. He was hired instead to begin to add technology to the school’s curriculum. At the same time, his wife, Laura, was hired as an art teacher at Woodland-Meadows Elementary.

When asked to reflect upon how education has changed over his 27 years within the district, Laatsch said, “I am constantly amazed at what our students are capable of. They are doing so much more. Whether in technology, robotics, music, theatre or athletics, student achievements are fantastic.”

Laatsch followed Scot Greden as superintendent and continued to move the district forward, even while contending with COVID-19. “Covid challenged everyone, but especially our students. It affected our students socially.”

As Laatsch ends his tenure in Saline, he has much of which he is proud. “The district has made advances in so many areas. There are more opportunities for students to learn, so many ways to work towards their educational goals. I am proud that we were able to create conditions for all students, teachers, staff and the community to achieve great success.” He hopes the district will continue to expand efforts to create conditions for all to achieve success.

“Learning doesn’t just occur in the classroom. Learning can occur anywhere. I hope that all schools create pathways that will allow students to find and explore their passion, wherever that might be. Wouldn’t it be great if we could find a way to help kids find their true passion and get started on that path,” Laatsch said.

That is the one thing about Superintendent Laatsch that stands out. He cares deeply about students. All students.

Superintendent Laatsch was asked if he could have a “mulligan,” a chance for a do-over, what would it be. “There was a time when Superintendent Greden and I had to deliver difficult news to staff and teachers within the district. We decided to send an email to all affected simultaneously so everyone heard at the same time. If I could do that over again, I would have taken the time to talk to everyone individually. Relationships are more important than speed. You should never sacrifice the relationship with anyone, whether teachers, staff, students or parents. If I could, I would have managed that differently.”

“Curriculum is important,” Laatsch added. “But the relationship between the teacher and their student is most important. We need to do everything we can to support that relationship.”

Laatsch’s career began in the DC area. He and his wife, Laura, decided they wanted to start a family and move back to the Midwest. In Saline, he began as a technology instructor, then Assistant Principal at Heritage, and then Principal. He moved to central administration as the Assistant Superintendent for Instruction/Curriculum, and then Superintendent.

With his retirement, Laatsch’s commitment to education won’t end. He said he is interested in developing an educational consulting business to assist school districts in developing strategic frameworks and creating pathways for students’ success.

Mr. Laatsch, a 1993 graduate of Michigan State University, leaves the Saline district in great shape. New Superintendent Dr. Rachael Kowalski begins on July 1st. Laatsch is confident that the district will continue to excel.

The students, teachers, staff and community extend a big thank you for everything you have done. Have fun in the next chapter of your life.

