Advertisement





SURVEYING NOTICE Beginning December 20, surveyors from Tetra Tech will start utility and topographic survey work in the area near Monroe Street, Michigan Avenue, and Huntington Woods. Field work is expected to last through January. The work will involve walking sewer and water lines to identify locations of utilities. Some entry in utility easements on private property may be necessary. The work is not expected to impact property owners although it is possible that soil over buried manholes may be removed and replaced to conduct the work. Should you have any questions about this work, please contact City Engineer Jeff Fordice at jfordice@cityofsaline.org