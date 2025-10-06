Saline Swim and Dive Improves to 3-0 in SEC

Photo: Emma Lillie took second in diving for Saline. Photo by Dawn McCann

The Saline girls’ swim and dive team took down Bedford 140-46 Tuesday night to improve to 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Maria Baldwin had a big night with four first-place finishes. She won the 100 back with a state qualifying time, won the 200 IM, was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Lily Miklosovic, Hannah King Landmark, and Ana Sirbu with a state-cut time, and the winning 200 free relay with, King Landmark, Sirbu, and Alex Lillie.

King Landmark won the 50 free and 100 breast to go with her two relay wins, while Miklosovic won the 100 fly and was second in the 100 back to go with her two relay wins.

Sirbu won the 100 free, while freshman Hazel Devaney won the 500 free, was part of the winning 400 free with Miklosovic, Avery Mallon, and Lillie.

Emma Lillie was second in the 100 breast and diving, Alex Lillie second in the 200 IM, Ava Crossley first in diving, Quinn Myers second in the 500 free, and Sawyer Mayhew second in the 100 free.