September 28, 2025

Saline Swim and Dive Rolls Past Bedford

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

The Saline girls swim and dive team stayed perfect in the SEC Red with a 119-67 win over Huron last week.

The 200 medley relay team of Hazel Devaney, Lily Miklosovic, Maria Baldwin, and Ana Sirbu opened things off with a win.

Miklosovic followed wit ha win in the 200 free, while Hannah King was second in the 200 IM.

Baldwin won the 50 free, while Ava Crossly, Emma Lillie, and Kaylie Smith swept the top three spots in diving.

Sirbu, Alex Lillie, and Devaney took the top three spots in the 100 fly, while Baldwin picked up her third win in the 100 free.

Hannah King, Charlotte Tufte, and Mia Zimmer swept the 500 free, while Baldwin earned her fourth win by teaming with Sirby, Lillie, and King to win the 200 free relay.

Devaney and Avery Mallon took the top two spots in the 100 back, Sirbu was second and Miklosovic third in the 100 breast, , while Lillie, King, Devaney, and Miklosovic teamed to win the 400 free.

