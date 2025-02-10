Saline Swim and Dive Rolls Past Monroe

The Saline swim and dive team kept pace with league leading Ann Arbor Pioneer with a 138-45 win over Monroe last week.

Isaac Adanin picked up three wins to lead the Hornets. He won the 100 free, 100 back, and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Ty Lauritzen, Jason Oyemba, and Braylen May.

Marcus Stanish won the 100 breast and 200 free, while Jonah Bentley won the 50 free and was second in the 500 free. He was also part of the winning 400 free relay with Connor Lauritzen, William Loveland, and Nathanyel Sarment.

Sarment was second in the 50 free and 100 back, while Eli Zaksek was second in the 100 fly.

May won the 500 free, Oyemba the 100 fly, Joseph Rosales diving, and Thomas Gunnerson the 200 IM.

Carson Ratajczak was second in the 200 IM, Caleb Summers second in the 100 breast, and Connor Lauritzen second in the 50 free.