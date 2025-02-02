Saline Swim and Dive Takes Down Skyline

The Saline swim and dive team improved to 4-1 in the SEC Red with a 121-64 win over Skyline Thursday.

Connor Lauritzen won the 100 fly, was second in the 50 free, and was part of the winning 200 medley team with Nathanyel Sarment, Jason Oyemba, and Gabriel Romero.

William Loveland won the 100 breast, third in the 100 free, and part of the 200 medley relay that finished second with Ty Lauritzen, Thomas Gunnerson, and Carson Ratajczak.

Eli Zaksek won the 200 IM and was third in the 100 breast, while Sarment was second in the 100 back and third in the 50 free.

Jack Mallon was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 back, and Isaac Adanin won the 200 free with a state cut time, and teamed with Diego Valdes, Jonah Bentley, and Braylen May to win the 200 and 400 free relays with state-cut times in each.

Ty Lauritzen was second and Gunnerson third in the 100 fly, Caleb Summers second in the 100 breast, and Valdes second in the 100 free with a state-cut time.

Carter Mitton was second in diving, May third in the 200 free, Cooper Jansma third in the 500 free, and Joseph Rosales third in diving.