Advertisement

SALINE CITY COUNCIL

May 4, 2020

SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl via Zoom. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. Council voted to approve the Agenda as amended. There were three citizen comments. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes of the May 4, 2020 regular meeting; Resolution Designating June as Pride Month.

Advertisement

Presentation:

Saline Main Street

Public Hearing:

Council Voted to open the public hearing. There were no public comments. Council voted to close the public hearing and to approve and adopt Resolution No. 2 Special Assessment for Fire Protection.

New Business:

Council voted to approve: Riveroaks-Keveling CE Services; Millage Rate for FY21 General Appropriations; Proposed Budgets for FY21 – Scheduling of Public Hearing; Phone System Purchase Agreement; Salt Springs Park Project Agreement; Leather Bucket Alley Agreement for 2020; Bills consisting of 53 payees in the amount of $406,810.14. There were seven discussion items. There were three public comments.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: June 1, 2020