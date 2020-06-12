Advertisement

SALINE CITY COUNCIL

May 11, 2020

SYNOPSIS

A special meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl via Zoom.. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. Council voted to approve the Agenda amended. There were no citizen comments.

Closed Session:

Council voted to convene into Closed Session at 6:04 p.m. Council voted to reconvene into open session at 7:47 p.m. There were three discussion items. There were no public comment.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: June 1, 2020