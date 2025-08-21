Saline Teachers have a New Contract

With the new school year quickly approaching, the Saline Education Association and Saline Area Schools Board of Education finally reached a new contract after months of negotiation.

At the special meeting on Aug. 19, the Saline school board approved the 2025-27 Saline Education Association – Saline Board of Education Collective Bargaining Agreement. The approval was a unanimous vote of the board. The Saline Education Association notified the district that its membership passed their vote on August 18.

Dr. Rachel Kowalski, Saline Superintendent, said, “We are thankful to have settled a contract with the Saline Education Association. We are so excited to launch the 2025-26 school year and are focused on welcoming staff, students, and families back to our buildings. The finalized contract will be posted on the Saline Area Schools website on our transparency page in the near future.”

The agreement comes after the two sides could not reach an agreement earlier this year and moved into working with a mediator this past spring from the Michigan Employment Relations Commission.

School board president Michael McVey said, “The Board is delighted to have reached this agreement and we are all looking forward to welcoming students back to school on Monday. We are deeply appreciative of the time and energy the negotiating spent in professional discussions on the wide range of topics before them.”