October 06, 2025

Saline Tennis Blanks Pinckney

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

The Saline tennis team tookd down Pinckney 8-0 in a SEC crossover last week.

Max Hong dominated at one-singles 6-1, 6-0 and Gavin Lemm was strong at two-singles with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

Andrew O’Neil blanked hits opponent 6-0, 6-0 at three-singles and Brody Dai won by default at four-singles.

Brady Weiss and Ryan Pletz teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at one-doubles, while Cole Davis and Jack Hayes also blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at two-doubles. 

Nathan Lee/Bryce Sattler and Chris Allmand/Luke Reger picked up default wins.

