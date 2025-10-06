Saline Tennis Blanks Pinckney

The Saline tennis team tookd down Pinckney 8-0 in a SEC crossover last week.

Max Hong dominated at one-singles 6-1, 6-0 and Gavin Lemm was strong at two-singles with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

Andrew O’Neil blanked hits opponent 6-0, 6-0 at three-singles and Brody Dai won by default at four-singles.

Brady Weiss and Ryan Pletz teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at one-doubles, while Cole Davis and Jack Hayes also blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at two-doubles.

Nathan Lee/Bryce Sattler and Chris Allmand/Luke Reger picked up default wins.