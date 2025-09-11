Saline Township Board Denies Rezoning Request for Data Center

Photo: Residents showed up en force to voice their opinions on the proposed rezoning of agricultural land to industrial for a new data center. Photo by Steve Sheldon.

In an overflow crowd at the Saline Township board meeting Wednesday evening at the township hall, the board listened to over forty-five minutes of public comment from twenty-four citizens, with most speaking in opposition to the rezoning request. In a 4-1 vote, the board voted to deny Related Digital’s request to rezone a 525-acre parcel from agricultural to industrial. Township clerk Kelly Marion cast the lone dissenting vote.

During public comment, twenty-one residents rose to speak in opposition to the proposed rezoning request. Residents’ opposition reflected what had been discussed in previous meetings. Several said the proposed data center was inconsistent with the township’s land use plan, which prioritizes the preservation of farmland. Others expressed concerns over the project’s potential impact on water quantity and quality. A few mentioned the potential impact the project would have on traffic, noise and light pollution and the disproportionate use of local resources.

One resident, who lives near the proposed data center, asked two things of the board. “I hope you don’t just vote on the emotion you listened to tonight. However you vote, please explain why you voted the way you did. And, if not a data center, what is your plan? We know the property will be sold and developed. If you deny the rezoning request, what is your plan? What’s next?”

Treasurer Jen Zink made a motion to deny the rezoning request. Ms. Zink read a prepared statement that outlined her concerns.

“Motion to deny the conditional rezoning proposed by RD Michigan Property Owner I LLC as recommended by the Planning Commission. Denial is based upon public hearing comments, the information provided by the applicants, the Carlisle/Wortman Associates review letter dated August 4, 2025, and the findings that the rezoning does not meet the Section 12.04(E) standards for approval as follows:

The rezoning is inconsistent with the Master Plan. The subject site and adjacent properties are categorized as “Agricultural” in the Township Master Plan’s Future Land Use Map. The primary objectives of the Agricultural designation are to “maintain existing and promote additional agricultural uses into agricultural areas.” Approval will result in the loss of at least 250 acres of farmland.

The subject site is prime farmland if it is adequately drained. The US Department of Agriculture’s Soil Survey Geographic Database classifies most of the subject site’s soils as Mollisols, which have a high organic matter content.

The township is concerned that the Saline Area Fire Department and other emergency responders do not have the equipment and training to respond to a fire or other emergency event at the data center.

Vacant properties are available within the Master Plan’s Urban Service Boundary. The Master Plan envisions industrial development within the Urban Service Boundary.

Conditions have not changed within the Township since the Master Plan was adopted. The demand for data center development is regional. There is no specific demand for data center development in the Township.

Approval undermines the Master Plan’s farmland and environmental preservation objectives.

An intensive industrial use and noise from the data center equipment would negatively impact surrounding properties.

The Bridgewater Township Master Plan’s future land use map designates the properties along the shared boundary as “Agricultural Preservation Area” and “Public/Quasi Public.” Industrial uses are not compatible with these categories.

After some discussion, the board voted 4-1 to deny the rezoning request from Related Digital.

Following the meeting, Natalie Ravitz, Related Digital’s Executive Vice-President, Corporate Communications, provided the following remark. “While we are disappointed by the board’s vote tonight, we continue to believe in the merits of this important project, which respects the agricultural character of the area by preserving 70% of the acreage as open space, has minimum impacts on water, traffic and other township resources and would deliver significant annual tax revenues to Saline Township. We have been pleased by the support we have garnered over the past few months as people have come to learn the actual facts around our project and will be regrouping in the days ahead.”

Questions remain following the board’s action:

It is not clear what the “regrouping” by Related Digital means?

What is the township’s Plan B?

What might the next move by the property owners be?

Will township residents be more welcoming to a solar or housing development?

All questions for another meeting.