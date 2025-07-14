Saline Township Discusses Progress at Andelina Farms and Potential New Developments

Photo: SalineTownship.Org

The Saline Township Board met on July 9 to handle routine business and hear updates on several ongoing and potential development projects.

Related Digital

The board held a brief discussion about a potential development project that would span both Saline & Bridgewater townships. Related Digital is a national company with offices in twenty-eight states and in Canada, which specializes in site acquisition/joint ventures, supply chain procurement, energy transmission and distributed generation, energy storage and data centers.

Related Digital has been rumored to want to purchase up to 1,000 acres of land that spans through Bridgewater and Saline townships. Although no official proposals have been submitted to either township, the potential development is on the radar of township officials.

Jupiter Energy

Jupiter Energy reported that the Saline Township Planning Commission, in a 7-0 vote, unanimously approved Jupiter’s final site plan for the battery storage facility that will sit within a 50-acre parcel in Saline Township, north of US-12 between Dell & Schill Roads. The township board will vote on the proposal at its August meeting.

Andelina Farms

Dan Cabbege, consulting engineer for the township, reported that Phase III of the development is progressing smoothly. There are forty-five houses that are in the process of being closed with homeowners, with an additional 10-12 homes currently under construction. Cabbege reported that he will be meeting with MI Homes of Michigan to review a punch list of improvements that need to be addressed. However, given the progress of the development, Andelina will be asking the township to release a portion of the nearly $6,000,000 in bonds.

The nearly $6 million in bonds referenced are not township-issued bonds, but rather funds posted by the developer, Andelina Farms. Before beginning construction, the developer was required to post these bonds to guarantee completion of infrastructure and site plan obligations. If the developer were to abandon the project, the township could use the bond funds to complete any unfinished work.

The Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, 8/5, and the township board will meet on Wednesday, 8/13. Both meetings are at the township hall on Braun Road and begin at 7 p.m.