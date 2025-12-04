Saline Township Joint Meeting Looks to Strengthen Local Zoning

Wednesday evening, Dec. 3, the Saline Township Board and Planning Commission held a joint meeting to begin discussions of energy zoning regulation options and consideration of an event barn zoning ordinance.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several area residents rose to voice familiar concerns about the Related Digital data center project, asking the board to pursue potential violations by Related Digital with the consent agreement. Trustee Tom Hammond asked residents to phone him with any concerns and he would follow up to investigate the issues. Hammond also noted that the Construction Advisory Committee would be holding their first meeting in a week and planned to meet every two weeks thereafter.

One township resident quipped, “They can do a lot of damage in two weeks.”

Consideration of Energy Zoning Options:

Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas, from the law firm Castleberry & Lucas in the Irish Hills, provided the group with a discussion of options available to the board when considering zoning ordinances and regulations regarding energy projects in the township.

The township has hired attorney Michael D. Homier, Administrative & Municipal Practice Group Lead, from the law firm Foster Swift Collins & Smith in Grand Rapids, to represent the township before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) against the solar energy developer Invenergy, who has opted to build their proposed project in the township through the State of Michigan, bypassing all local participation, Lucas explained.

“While there is not anything that can be done to contest the current project, the township is looking to maintain some local control by identifying certain areas within the township where future projects can be located,” Lucas said. “One option is called the ‘Creal Option” but we have no idea how the court will rule on that.”

A “Creal Option” is a rezoning petition which can change a property’s zoning to a different use, such as converting a commercial property to residential. Conditional rezoning is a specific option where the property owner voluntarily places restrictions on the zoning change to ensure compatibility with the surrounding area. The process typically involves a formal application, a review by local officials and adherence to a master land use plan. Lucas believed that it might provide the township with an ability to designate specific areas where energy projects can be located but it is unknown whether the court would agree.

Consideration of Event Barn Ordinance & Regulatory Options:

Consideration of how to approach the regulation of event barns within the township was discussed. The board has become aware of increasing interest within the township for properties to include an event barn to host parties and other events that involve people visiting a property.

Discussion included:

Hours of operation

Number of events allowed, large and small events

Number of event barns permitted within the township

Proximity to other event barns

Noise limits

Indoor vs outdoor events

Parking

Notice to residents of proposed events and changes to event calendar

The event barn discussion will continue at future meetings. The meeting was adjourned at 8:05 p.m. A joint meeting of the board and planning commission will occur during the regular December board meeting on Wednesday, 12/10 at 7 p.m. at the township hall on Braun Road.