Saline Township Joint Board/Planning Meeting Discusses Future

There was a joint meeting of the Saline Township Board and Planning Commission on Feb. 19 to begin discussions of how the township will consider future growth within its boundaries. The meeting included around two dozen citizens, with none speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting.

Township consulting planner Mike Auerbach from Carlisle-Wortman, along with his colleague Megan Masson-Minock, summarized feedback that was obtained during a previous meeting, which will serve as a guide in future planning efforts for the township. Areas of future focus included:

Manage new residential development – consider increased minimum lot sizes, limit development to urban growth area, consider keeping residential development closer to the City of Saline

Identify industrial use areas – identify limited industrial areas, in/near the urban growth boundary or data center area

Farmland preservation – purchase of development rights/similar programs, preserve farmland and natural resources

Renewable energy regulations – possible compatible renewable energy ordinance (CREO) and/or additional regulations, including guidelines/regulations for solar energy projects

Masson-Minock led a joint discussion between the board, planning commission, and the public to identify how people got their information about township business and activities. Township Clerk and Treasurer, Kelly Marion and Jennifer Zink, expressed a desire to reach more of the public with information and solicited ideas of the best ways to achieve that.

Suggestions included mailing a postcard with pertinent information, putting notices in church bulletins and press releases in the news media. For the first time in several months, the conversation between the board and public was respectful, orderly and helpful.

Several residents indicated a willingness to assist the board in their efforts to keep township residents informed. With public encouragement, the board agreed to include updating and enhancing zoning ordinances as a part of this process.

The planning commission indicated at their March 3rd meeting they will be discussing language for a moratorium on any future data center projects within the township.

Featured photo: Joint Board and Planning Commission Members. Photo by Steve Sheldon.