Saline Township Settles Lawsuit As Data Center Project Moves Forward

A consent order was signed by Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge Julia B. Owdziej, settling the lawsuit between Saline Township and Related Digital and township property owners.

The proposed settlement reflects the basics of what was presented at a fact-finding meeting held at the township hall on October 1st when a combined meeting of the board and planning commission resulted in a 4 – 1 vote to instruct the attorney to negotiate a settlement to the suit.

In short, the settlement allows the long-debated data center project to move forward under strict conditions designed to protect farmland, preserve wetlands, and limit water use and noise. In return, the township and surrounding communities will receive millions in contributions for emergency services, farmland preservation, and local investment funds, while the developer assumes full responsibility for construction costs, infrastructure improvements, and environmental safeguards.

Key Points of the Settlement Agreement

Under the consent agreement, Saline Township has approved zoning the property as I-1 Industrial, allowing the developer, RD Michigan Property Owner I, to build and operate a data center according to the site plan dated August 14, 2025.

Project Conditions

The final construction plans must match the approved site plan.

The only permitted use is a data center and related accessory uses — no future expansion or solar farms are allowed.

Roughly 200 acres of wetlands, open space, and farmland will be preserved for agriculture, with 47.5 acres permanently protected under a conservation easement following EGLE standards.

The data center cannot use high-water evaporative cooling. Water use will be limited to restrooms, landscaping, humidity control, fire protection, and maintenance.

All buildings and parking lots must be set back at least 75 feet from property boundaries and Michigan Avenue.

Landscape berms will be added along Michigan Avenue to screen the site.

The main entrance will be on Michigan Avenue, with a secondary, emergency-only access from Braun Road.

The project will use a private sewer system designed only for the site and a well system approved by EGLE and Washtenaw County.

Financial and Community Contributions

The developer will pay $2 million to the township after approval of an Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate to support farmland preservation.

A second $2 million payment will follow within a year to create a community investment fund.

The Saline Area Fire Department will receive $7 million, while Clinton Township and Manchester Fire Departments will each receive $500,000.

The developer also agreed not to sell or lease the property to tax-exempt entities.

Infrastructure and Oversight

The developer will install turn lanes on Michigan Avenue and provide temporary parking for construction.

A construction advisory committee will be formed.

A decommissioning fund between $5 million and $10 million will be set up and reviewed every five years.

A noise limit of 55 decibels will apply at all property lines.

The developer must post a $2 million bond to ensure completion of infrastructure and landscaping.

Construction can begin once the consent judgment is finalized.

The developer will cover all MDOT-required road improvements and hire a commissioning agency to oversee construction quality.

The project will be developed in phases as a condominium project under Michigan law.

Any minor site plan changes may be approved by the township administratively without returning to court.

The complete consent agreement can be obtained by contacting Saline Township.