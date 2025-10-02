Saline Township Votes to Negotiate Data Center Settlement

Image: Conceptual rendering of the data center. Courtesy Related Digital

Following two hours in a closed session with attorneys by a joint meeting of planning commissioners and board Wednesday evening, following a few questions from the audience attending, the board voted 4 – 1 to instruct attorney David Landry to negotiate a settlement with Related Digital and property owners.

Landry provided those in attendance with a brief description of the changes the township is proposing for a settlement agreement. The changes being proposed by the township represent an attempt by the board to address concerns raised by residents during the six public hearings held to discuss the data center development project.

Landry presented the conditions being requested by the township:

The site plan and phases of construction will be reviewed and approved by the township’s environmental, planning and engineering consultants

Use restrictions on the property – approved uses are limited to the data center functions and agricultural

The project cannot be enlarged from what has already been proposed

Power for the project must be obtained directly from DTE, Related Digital is prohibited from constructing any energy generating capabilities on the project

No solar structures are allowed on the project

41.5 acres of identified wetlands must be preserved

Related Digital is prohibited from using a water-based cooling system

Water usage on the site is limited to household use (bathrooms, kitchen, cleaning) and outdoor landscaping

Monitoring wells will be constructed onsite prior to construction (wells will monitor water levels in the area)

Ingress and egress to the project will be off US-12 only; access for emergencies and farming operations will be allowed off at an access point on Bruan Road

Water and sewer systems will be on-site with a well and wastewater treatment plant

The developer will be responsible for the building, maintenance and upkeep of the site

The developer will ensure landscaping and berm are installed to limit vantage points from local roads

Related Digital will contribute $2,000,000 towards a trust fund for the preservation of farmland in the township

Commitment to a $2,000,000 investment fund for the use of the township

Commit $8,000,000 to support area fire services, with $7,000,000 to the Saline Fire Department and $500,000 each to Clinton and Manchester departments

Any road improvements needed will comply with all Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) standards

Guarantee adequate onsite parking

Establish a decommissioning fund of between $5,000,000 – $10,000,000, which will be reviewed every two years by the township

Current property owners will not allow any solar developments on their property

When it came time to vote, township clerk Kelly Marion took a roll call vote. Tom Hammone – yes. Kelly Marion – yes. Dean Marion – yes. Township supervisor Jim Marion thought about his vote for a minute or so, finally voting no. And in a dramatic moment, township treasurer Jennifer Zink, looking down, contemplated her vote for several seconds, and then in a quiet voice, said – “yes.”

Attorney David Landry will begin negotiations with Related Digital. Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas said at the conclusion of the meeting, “I want to remind folks this isn’t necessarily over. Both parties still need to arrive at an agreement. So, this isn’t over.”

In speaking with The Sun Times News, residents Dennis & Lynn Finkbeiner wanted to let people know they are still continuing to farm, growing bird seed. “People said to us they thought we had sold all of our land,” Lynn said. “We sold around 100 acres to allow access to the project. We are still farming several hundred acres. So people, please, we still are here and farming.”