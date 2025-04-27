Saline Track and Field Teams Sweep Home Tri-Meet

The Saline track and field teams both had big weeks with SEC Red tri-meet sweeps of Lincoln and Dexter.

The boys defeated Lincoln 85-52 and Dexter 104-33.

Tyler Parrish was second in the 200 and third in the 100, while Cruz Hanson and Jack Walden took the top two spots in the 400.

Brennan Larusso won the 3200, while Sam Meshinchi was second in the 800 and Jacob Szalay third in the 1600.

Chanon Palmer won the 110 hurdles and Youssef Jarouche the 300 hurdles.

Jaedyn Sifuna, Parrish, Christopher Ignacio, and Hanson teamed to win the 4×200, and Meshinchi, Larusso, Collin Eckermann, and Szalay the 4×800.

Walden, Hanson, Preston Lynn, and Nick Rouman were second in the 4×400.

Jordan Marsh won the discus and was second in the shot put, while Alex Stockton won the high jump, Reece Burns third in the pole vault, and Lennon Cohoon was second in the long jump.

The girls took down Lincoln 89-48 and Dexter 85-52.

Charlotte Warren was second in the 100 and 200, while Grace Oberski won the 400.

Mackenzie Sellenraad and Lilli Schlack finished one-two in the 800, while Schlack was second in the 1600.

Savannah Staton won the 3200, while Adelynn Turck and Payton Aagesen were top two in the 300 hurdles, and Shyla Smith was second in the 100 hurdles.

Warren, Lola Lange, Aviana Stackhouse, and Kadyn Maida won the 4×100, and Oberski, Katarina Munson, Sophie Roth, and Turck teamed to win the 4×800.

Warren, Lange, Mahalia Staton, and Maida were second in the 4×200, and Sophie Roth, Oberski, Munson, and Sellenraad were second in the 4×400.

Nova Platzer was second in the shot put, Amelia Lorch second in the high jump, and Mahalia Staton won the long jump.

The boys finished second and the girls fifth at the Janke Invite in Jackson Friday.

Wes Rogan was second in the 400 and Meshinchi second in the 1600.

Palmer won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 110 hurdles.

Marsh was second in the discus and Alex Stockton second in the high jump.

The girls saw Megan Sweet finished second in the high jump and Mahalia Staton third in the long jump.

Photos by Dawn McCann