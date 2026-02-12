Saline Twp Board Addresses Data Center, Road Projects at Feb. 11 Meeting

With tensions over the township’s data center project continuing to run high, and board members acknowledging they have received death threats in recent months, the Saline Township Board moved through a wide-ranging agenda Wednesday night that included road improvements, a proposed event barn ordinance, and updates on the controversial development.

Much of the discussion and public comment centered on ongoing concerns related to the data center site along U.S. 12.

American Video Transfer

Mark Eckman, from American Video Transfer, presented information to the board about upgrading audio/visual equipment that will provide increased volume at meetings; an ability to live-stream meetings to allow citizens the opportunity to watch meetings remotely and will provide the board with a video/audio archived record of all their meetings. The projected cost of the equipment upgrade was approximately $12,600. The board deferred action, asking the clerk to solicit another bid to be considered at the March meeting.

Grass Road Bridge Update

Bill Wagstaff, a township resident, has assisted the township and the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) with the proposed upgrade/maintenance projects for 2026. The WCRC reported that limestone improvements are proposed for the following township roads: Dell, Grass, Roehm and Maple roads. Projected costs for the limestone maintenance are $203,000, using 2025 rates. There could be an increase in those projected costs when the 2026 rates are determined.

The Grass Road Bridge repair will involve two phases. Phase I (in 2026) includes all design and engineering inspections. Actual repair work is slated to start in mid-2027, with an estimated cost to the township of up to $300,000.

Andelina Farms Update

There have been discussions with MiHomes about the drainage breach onto the properties of Austin Commons. Plans will be developed to remediate the issue, with completion of the work prior to the spring rains.

Event Barn Ordinance

Trustee Tom Hammond said that language has been developed for the new event barn ordinance. The new language requires event barns to be located on at least 75 acres, and event barns must be located at least two miles apart. The board will review the new ordinance to act upon at its March meeting.

Data Center Moratorium

Hammond reported that Barry Lonick will attend the March meeting to discuss with the board developing language to be used for their moratorium on future data center developments within the township.

Data Center Update

Dan Cabbege, consultant engineer for the township, reported that Related Digital is developing cement foundations, and while that is happening, there will be an increase in truck traffic on US-12. He said the current truck traffic is estimated at up to 300 trucks per day, with an additional 80 trucks expected as they construct cement foundations. This increase in traffic could last through March.

Cabbege also reported that there are eight monitoring wells onsite. These wells are temporary and will provide information on the area’s water table. Monitoring wells do not extract any water. He explained there are three types of wells. Monitoring wells allow onsite inspection of the water tables. The other types are temporary wells that will be used to support the on-site cement plant during active construction, and permanent wells. There is no current use of any permanent wells. He noted all wells are permitted through either the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) or Washtenaw County.

Citizen’s Comment

Twelve residents spoke during citizen’s comment. Concerns expressed included several mentioned previously, including water usage, truck traffic on US-12, mud and dirt on US-12 due to truck traffic, noise pollution, the eight monitoring wells onsite, the planned use of 79 acres south of US-12 across from the data center, and whether Related Digital had plans to develop it since it was not covered under the consent agreement.

One resident questioned the presence of a Michigan State Police Officer at the meeting and whether tax dollars were being used to have him attend the meeting. Township Clerk Kelly Marion quickly responded, saying, “Yes, the police are here because we have received death threats.” When that was questioned, other board members confirmed that they had received death threats, more than once.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at the township hall located at 5731 Braun Road, Saline.

Photo: STN file photo of a Saline Twp Board meeting in January 2026