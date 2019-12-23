Advertisement





Saline Township Regular Board Meeting

November 11, 2019 7:00 P.M.

The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on November 11, 2019, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Luckhardt, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Eleven other citizens attended.

The agenda was approved as presented.

The consent agenda was approved as presented.

Supervisor Marion reported on the following: sheriff’s report, Andelina Farms, Hunting Woods sidewalk, Marion Rd Culvert and automatic annexation.

The meeting adjourned at 8:15 P.M. Any interested party may review or receive a complete copy of the Township Board minutes at www.salinetownship.org or contact the Township Clerk’s office in writing or by calling 734-429-9968.

Submitted by Kelly Marion, Saline Township Clerk.

James Marion Supervisor