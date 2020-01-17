Advertisement





Saline Township Regular Board Meeting

December 9, 2019 7:00 P.M.

The Regular Meeting of the Saline Township Board was called to order by Supervisor Marion on December 9, 2019, 7:00 PM at the Saline Town Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. Members present: Supervisor Marion, Treasurer Luckhardt, Clerk Marion, Trustee R. Marion and Trustee Hammond. Five other citizens attended.

The agenda was approved as presented.

The consent agenda was approved as presented.

Supervisor Marion reported on the following: sheriff’s report, Andelina Farms, Motion carried to sign the Marion Rd Culvert project, Motion carried to replace the town hall roof, Motion carried to move the Board meeting to the second Wednesday of the month.

The meeting adjourned at 7:40 P.M. Any interested party may review or receive a complete copy of the Township Board minutes at www.salinetownship.org or contact the Township Clerk’s office in writing or by calling 734-429-9968.

Submitted by Kelly Marion, Saline Township Clerk.

James Marion Supervisor