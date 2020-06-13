Advertisement

SALINE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Eugene Heusel, Chairman

June 11, 2020

Advertisement

NOTICE OF SPECIAL HEARING

SALINE TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 6:30 p.m., at Saline Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline MI 48176

To obtain public input and consider the Application of:

Kevin Sowles and Michael Sowles, owners.

9332 West Michigan Avenue, Saline Township

The applicant is requesting variance on the setback of thirty feet as required in Article 3, Dimensional Standards, Section 3.101 for District A1. Under the aforementioned they ask that this variance would allow a setback of fifteen feet. They would like to add an addition to their current pole barn which has an existing fifteen feet from the eastern property line. The hearing will be held at the Saline Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road on July 7, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

The application and materials may be examined by appointment, by interested persons. Contact Saline Township Zoning Board of Appeals chairperson, Eugene Heusel at 734-429-5001.

Any person having interest in said Hearing or their duly appointed representatives shall there and then be heard at the above described meetings or adjournment thereof relative to any matters that should come before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Written comments regarding this special use permit application should be directed to Eugene Heusel, 3700 Johnson Road, Saline, MI 48176 prior to the July 7, 2020 hearing.

Saline Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon ten (10) days notice to Saline Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Saline Township by writing or calling the Saline Township Clerk at 734-429-9968.

Eugene Heusel, chairman

Saline Township Zoning Board of Appeals

734-429-5001