Advertisement





TOWNSHIP OF SALINE

COUNTY of WASHTENAW

SALINE, MICHIGAN 48176

The Organizational Meeting of the Saline Township Board of Review will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 10:30 am located at the Saline Township Hall. The Saline Township Board of Review will meet on Monday, March 9, 2020 and Tuesday March 10, 2020 at the Saline Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road to hear property owners’ appeals on the 2020 assessments. Call 734-222-6538 for appointment or appear in person.

Advertisement

Monday hours 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

James C. Marion, Supervisor

Publish:

February 5, 2020

February 12, 2020

February 19, 2020