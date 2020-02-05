Advertisement





SALINE TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election has been scheduled for Thursday February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Saline Township Hall 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and tabulators that will be used to tabulate the ballots of the election have been prepared in accordance with law.

Kelly L. Marion, Saline Township Clerk

Published February 5, 2020