Advertisement





NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF SALINE TOWNSHIP:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON

TUESDAY, March 10, 2020

Advertisement

FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON (1) Washtenaw COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROPOSAL (2) Office SOUGHT Presidential primary

If you have any questions regarding your voter registration or the upcoming election, please visit www.michigan.gov/vote or contact the Saline Township Office at 734-429-9968 or the County Clerk’s Office at 734-222-6730.

PRECINCTS AND POLLING LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

SALINE TOWNSHIP: Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road

All polling locations are accessible to voters with disabilities. The voter assist terminal, Braille and audio instruction are also available in all polling locations. Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

PROPOSAL SUMMARY:

Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00

per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained from the Saline Township Clerk, 4254 Arkona Road, Saline, Michigan 48176, telephone: (734) 429-9968 or at www.washtenaw.org/elections. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.