Saline Twp: Notice of Election, 11-5-24

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF SALINE TOWNSHIP:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON

TUESDAY, November 5, 2024

FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

If you have any questions regarding your voter registration or the upcoming election, please visit www.michigan.gov/vote or contact the Saline Township Office at 734-429-9968 or the County Clerk’s Office at

734-222-6730.

AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON: (1) Electors of

President and Vice-President of the United States(2) United States Senator (3) Representative in Congress 6th District (4) Representative in State Legislature 33rd District (5) Member of the State Board of Education (6) Regent of the University of Michigan (7) Trustee of Michigan State University (8) Governor of Wayne State University (9) Prosecuting Attorney (10) Sheriff (11) Clerk and Register of Deeds (12) Treasurer (13) Water Resources Commissioner (14) County Commissioner 3rd District (15) Township Supervisor (16) Township Clerk (17) Township Trustee (18) Justice of Supreme Court (19) Justice of Supreme Court Partial Term Ending (20) Judge of Court of Appeals 3rd District Incumbent Position (21) Judge of Circuit Court 22nd District Incumbent Position (22) Judge of Circuit Court 22nd District Non-Incumbent Position (23) Judge of Probate Court Incumbent Position (24) Judge of District Court 14A District Incumbent Position (25) Board Member Clinton Community Schools Vote for not more than (26) Board of Trustees Member Washtenaw Community College Vote for not more (27) Board Member Milan Area Schools (28) Board Member Saline Area Schools

PROPOSALS: WASHTENAW COUNTY

Washtenaw County Proposal A

Renewal and restoration of the Enhanced Emergency Communications System Millage Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed each year for all purposes taxable property in Washtenaw County, Michigan be increased by 0.200 mill ($0.20 per thousand dollars of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2026 to 2035, inclusive, as a renewal of the 0.0960 mills previously authorized by the electors which expires with the 2025 tax levy as reduced by the operation of the Headlee amendment, plus new additional millage as a restoration of 0.009 mills, for the sole purpose of providing funds to the County for the acquisition, renovation, maintenance, upgrade and operation of the County’s Enhanced Emergency Communications System, including the potential construction of

additional towers, upgrading the existing infrastructure, purchasing equipment, and paying for maintenance and user fees? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $4,493,654 when first levied in 2026.

Washtenaw County Proposal B

Renewal and restoration of the Veteran’s Relief Millage Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the County of Washtenaw, Michigan be increased by 0.100 mill ($0.10 per thousand

dollars of taxable value) of the taxable value for a period of eight (8) years, 2024 to 2031, inclusive as a renewal of that portion of the 0.100 mill authorization previously authorized by the electors in 2016 as reduced by the operation of the Headlee amendment, which was 0.0960 mill in 2023, plus new additional millage representing a restoration of the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee amendment, which was 0.004 mill in 2023, to provide funds to Washtenaw County for the purpose of funding the Washtenaw County Department of Veterans Affairs’ provision of financial relief and services for Washtenaw County veterans, including the payment of eligible

indigent veteran claims and to fund the administration of the department? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $2,197,389 when first levied in 2024.

Washtenaw County Proposal C

Establishing an Older Persons Services Millage Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be levied against taxable property within Washtenaw County, Michigan, be increased by up to 0.5000 mill ($0.50 per thousand

dollars of taxable value) for a period of eight (8) years, 2024 to 2031, inclusive, as a new additional millage for the purpose of providing funding for activities and services for older persons (age 60 or older) in Washtenaw County? If

approved and levied in full this millage will raise an estimated $11,584,031 in the first year.

Washtenaw County Proposal D

Renewal and restoration of the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the County of Washtenaw, Michigan, be increased by 1.000 mill ($1.00 per thousand dollars of taxable value) of the taxable value for a period of

eight (8) years, 2026 to 2033, inclusive, as a renewal of that portion of the 1.000 mill authorization previously authorized by the electors in 2017 as reduced by the operation of the Headlee amendment, which was 0.9693 mill in 2023, plus new additional millage representing a restoration of the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation

of the Headlee amendment, which was 0.0307 mill in 2023, to provide funds to the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health Department, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, local governments which have their own police force

for the purposes of improving the treatment of people with mental health needs; providing increased financial support for mental health crisis, stabilization and prevention; and for continued law enforcement services to be distributed as follows: 38% shall be allocated to Washtenaw County’s Community Mental Health Department; 38% shall be allocated to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office; and 24% shall be allocated to jurisdictions in the County which maintain their own police force (currently Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Milan, Saline, Ypsilanti, Pittsfield Township and Northfield Township) in proportion to their respective 2023 population values. If approved and levied in

full, this millage will raise an estimated $22,409,411 when first levied in 2026.

PROPOSAL: Intermediate School District

Washtenaw Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal This proposal will permit the

intermediate school district to continue to levy special education millage previously approved by the

electors. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 2.3826 mills ($2.3826 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Washtenaw Intermediate School District, Michigan, to provide funds for the education of students with a disability, be renewed for a period of 12 years, 2026 to 2037, inclusive; the estimate of the revenue the intermediate school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2026 is approximately $56,900,000 from local property taxes authorized herein (this is a renewal of millage that will will expire with the 2025 tax levy)?

PROPOSAL: Local School District

Milan Area Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Milan Area Schools, Washtenaw and Monroe Counties, Michigan, be increased

by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 1.5 mills ($1.50 on each $1,000 of

taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for

the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the

maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts,

equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2025 is approximately $1,177,230?

PRECINCTS AND POLLING LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

SALINE TOWNSHIP: Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road

All polling locations are accessible to voters with disabilities. The voter assist terminal, Braille and audio instruction are also available in all polling locations. Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained from the Saline Township Clerk, 4254 Arkona Road, Saline, Michigan 48176, telephone: (734) 429-9968 or at www.washtenaw.org/elections. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.