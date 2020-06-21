Advertisement

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF SALINE TOWNSHIP:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ON

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

Advertisement

FROM 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON (1) United States Senator (2) Represenative in congress 7th district court (3) representative in state legislature 52nd district (4) PROSECUTING Attorney (5) Sheriff (6) Clerk and Register of Deeds (7) TREASURER (8)Water Resources Commissioner (10) County Commissioner (11) Judge of court 22nd Circuit (12) Two county Proposals (13) township supervisor (14) township clerk (15) township treasurer (16) delegate (17) Township Proposal

If you have any questions regarding your voter registration or the upcoming election, please visit www.michigan.gov/vote or contact the Saline Township Office at 734-429-9968 or the County Clerk’s Office at 734-222-6730.

PRECINCTS AND POLLING LOCATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

SALINE TOWNSHIP: Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road

All polling locations are accessible to voters with disabilities. The voter assist terminal, Braille and audio instruction are also available in all polling locations. Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

PROPOSAL SUMMARY:

Proposition to Authorize the Renewal and Restoration of a .50-Mill Road and Non-Motorized Millage

PROPOSITION TO AUTHORIZE THE RENEWAL AND RESTORATION OF A .50-MILL ROAD AND NON-MOTORIZED MILLAGE TO PROVIDE FUNDING TO MAINTAIN, RECONSTRUCT, RESURFACE OR PRESERVE ROADS, BIKE LANES, STREETS AND PATHS.” Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed each year for all purposes on real and tangible personal property in Washtenaw County, Michigan be increased as provided in Section 6, Article IX of the Michigan Constitution and the Board of Commissioners of the County be authorized to levy a tax not to exceed one half of one mill ($0.50 per $1,000 of state taxable valuation) for a period of four (4) years, beginning with the December 1, 2020 tax levy (which will generate estimated revenues of $8,990,680 in the first year), to provide funding to the Washtenaw County Road Commission, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, and the various cities, villages, and townships of Washtenaw County to maintain, construct, resurface, reconstruct or preserve roads, bike lanes, streets and paths in Washtenaw County? Of the 0.5 mill, 0.4891 represents a renewal of that portion of a 0.5 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0109 represents new millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment.”

County Conservation District Millage

For the sole purpose of funding the operation of the WASHTENAW County Soil Conservation District, including programs to assist residents in the protection of surface and groundwater quality, increasing wildlife habitat, woodlot management, reforestation and tree planting, invasive species removal and soil erosion reduction, and providing conservation resources, education and assistance to residents, and strengthening the local food system by promoting sustainable agricultural practices throughout the County of WASHTENAW, shall the Constitutional limitation upon the total amount of taxes which may be assessed in one (1) year upon all taxable property within the County of WASHTENAW, Michigan, be increased, and shall the County be authorized to levy, up to 0.020 mill ($0.020 per $1,000 of Taxable Value) as new additional millage for a period of six (6) years, 2020 through 2025, inclusive, beginning with the December 1, 2020 tax levy? If approved and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $348,109 funding the operation of the WASHTENAW County Soil Conservation District in the first calendar

year of the levy based on taxable value.

Township

Renewal of Road Maintenance Millage

Shall the expired previous voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Saline Township, of 1.0 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.9960 mills ($0.9960 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to the original voted 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four (4) years, 2021 through 2024 inclusive, for maintenance of local roads within Saline Township, raising an estimated one hundred eleven thousand three hundred fifty dollars ($111,350) in the first year the millage is levied.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained from the Saline Township Clerk, 4254 Arkona Road, Saline, Michigan 48176, telephone: (734) 429-9968 or at www.washtenaw.org/elections. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.