NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY,

MARCH 10, 2020

TOWNSHIP OF SALINE, MICHIGAN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any quailfied elector in the township of Saline in the state of Michigan who is not already registered , may register to vote at the Township Clerk’s office; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk.

The last day to register in any manner other than in person with the local clerk is

Monday, February 24, 2020

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the township of residency at the following place, day and time.

Saline Township (5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI 48176)

By appointment call (734) 429-9968

Saturday, March 7th from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday March 10th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding your voter registration or the upcoming election, please visit www.michigan.gov/vote or contact the Saline Township Office at 734-429-9968 or the County Clerk’s Office at 734-222-6730.

AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD FOR THE PURPOSE OF VOTING ON (1) Washtenaw COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROPOSAL (2) Office SOUGHT Presidential primary

PROPOSAL SUMMARY:

Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment. Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00

per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

Persons with special needs as defined the Americans Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained from the Saline Township Clerk, 4254 Arkona Road, Saline, Michigan 48176, telephone: (734) 429-9968 or at www.washtenaw.org/elections. A sample ballot may be viewed at mi.gov/vote.