SALINE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

5731 Braun Road

Saline, MI 48176

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

SALINE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Saline Township Hall

5731 Braun Road

To obtain public input and consider the Rezoning Application of

Nick Armstrong, owner.

Property at 9585 Macon Road

Saline Township

The applicant is requesting rezoning of parcel located near intersection of Macon Road and Mooreville Road. The current zoning is A-1; is requesting to rezone property to R-1.

Property is currently vacant/agriculture/residential. Purpose of the proposed zoning change is to develop site to multiple lot/residential 2 acre lots, totaling 12 lots with private roadway.

The application and materials may be examined by appointment, by interested persons. Contact Saline Township Clerk Kelly Marion at 734-429-9968.

Any person having interest in said Hearing or their duly appointed representatives shall there and then be heard at the above described meetings or adjournment thereof relative to any matters that should come before the Planning Commission.

Written comments regarding this special use permit application should be directed to the Saline Township Clerk at Saline Township, 4254 Arkona Road, Saline, MI 48176.

Saline Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon ten (10) days notice to Saline Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Saline Township by writing or calling the Saline Township Clerk at 734-429-9968.

Trudy Feldkamp, Secretary

Saline Township Planning Commission

734-429-5237