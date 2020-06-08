Advertisement

TOWNSHIP OF SALINE

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING

To: The residents and property owners of Saline Township, and any other interested parties.

Please take notice,the regular meeting of Saline Township Board will be held on June 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.the meeting will be held by electronic remote access, unless the restrictions on public gatherings are lifted by the State of Michigan in which event the meeting will be held at the Saline Township Hall, 5731 Braun Road, Saline, MI 48176.

ELECTRONIC REMOTE ACCESS: In accordance with the Michigan Governor’s Executive Orders 2020-15 and 2020-21 implemented in response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The public may participate in the meeting through Zoom, accessed by computer and/or smart phone using the following link: Join Zoom Meeting at:

Regular Board Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88624460699?pwd=QlVXUFdNOU9hV1VNM3VvM0swMzJkdz09

Regular Board meeting ID:886 2446 0699

Password: SALINE

TELEPHONE PARTICIPATION: The public may also participate by calling into the following phone number: 1-312-626-6799 using the following passwords:

Regular Board meeting password 610518

Members of the public will be able to speak during the Regular Board Meeting during the public comment portion of the meeting and such comment will be limited to three minutes per person. To provide for orderly public participation, a person wishing to speak must state their name and request to be recognized by the Township Supervisor. The Supervisor will recognize all persons wishing to speak during public comment. If, prior to the meeting, members of the public have certain questions or wish to provide input on any business that will be addressed at the meeting then such persons may contact the Township Board members through Kelly Marion, Township Clerk, by email to salinetownship@gmail.com, or by mail at Saline Township, 4254 Arkona Rd Saline, MI 48176. A copy of the meeting material may be found on the link on the Township’s homepage at www.saline township.org The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 72- hour advance notice by contacting Kelly Marion, Township Clerk, by email, phone, or mail at the below. Kelly Marion, Township Clerk, 4254 Arkona Rd Saline, MI 48176Phone (734) 429-9968

Email: salinetownship@gmail.com