NOTICE OF SPECIAL HEARING

SALINE TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

Thursday, July 16, 2020, 7:00 p.m.

Saline Township Hall

5731 Braun Road

To obtain public input and consider the Application of

Damon J. Gilless, owners.

4860 Braun Road

Saline Township

The applicant is requesting a variance for an addition to his present garage.

The application and materials may be examined by appointment, by interested persons. Contact Saline Township Zoning Board of Appeals chairperson, Eugene Heusel at 734-429-5001.

Any person having interest in said Hearing or their duly appointed representatives shall there and then be heard at the above described meetings or adjournment thereof relative to any matters that should come before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Written comments regarding this special use permit application should be directed to Eugene Heusel, 3700 Johnson Road, Saline, MI 48176 prior to the July 16, 2020 hearing.

Saline Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon ten (10) days notice to Saline Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Saline Township by writing or calling the Saline Township Clerk at 734-429-9968.

Eugene Heusel, chairman

Saline Township Zoning Board of Appeals

734-429-5001