Saline Twp. Taking First Steps Toward Development Moratorium

Saline Township officials are considering a temporary moratorium on certain development proposals as concerns grow about industrial projects affecting the township’s rural landscape.

The township is considering this option in response to recent industrial developments that threaten the rural and farm-like landscape such as the rhe recent data center. Township planning consultant Mike Auerbach, from Carlile-Wortman Associates, distributed language developed by township consulting attorney Fred Lucas.

This language is a starting point in considering an amendment to the Saline Township Zoning Ordinance. The DRAFT language included:

The Saline Township Board of Trustees is authorized to adopt a resolution establishing a temporary moratorium on the consideration of any application for a zoning compliance permit or special land use permit when the Township Board determines that additional time is needed to evaluate and revise its zoning regulations and map due to the following circumstances:

An applicant proposes a use not addressed in the Zoning Ordinance

The Township is actively revising provisions of the Zoning Ordinance that may impact the proposed use

The location for a particular use is not identified on the Zoning Map

A moratorium shall not exceed the time necessary for the Township to consider and adopt an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance, but in no event shall it extend beyond twelve (12) months from the date of adoption, unless special circumstances require an extension for an additional six (6) month period.

If the Township Board votes to extend the moratorium, the resolution shall set forth, with specificity, the reason or reasons why the extension is needed.

Commission members asked Trustee Tom Hammond to ask the board to consider getting a second opinion from another attorney to review the proposed language.

The Commission also reviewed updates to their bylaws. The proposed changes were aligning bylaws with current commission practices and to ensure compliance with PA 33 – The Township Planning Act and PA 110 – The Zoning Enabling Act, as amended in 2008.

The Commission deferred action on the Event Barn zoning amendment to further consider the size requirements. Current language allows event barns up to seventy-five acres and consideration is being given to reducing that size.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 7th. All meetings are held at the township hall located at 5731 Braun Road, Saline.