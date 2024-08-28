Saline Updates Wellhead Protection Plan to Secure Drinking Water for the Future

City council receives detailed presentation on critical water safety initiative, highlighting expanded protection area and enhanced contaminant inventory.

Saline’s City Council recently received an update on the Wellhead Protection Plan (WHPP) from Jennifer Morris, Principal at OHM Advisors, during their August 19th meeting. The presentation highlighted the significance of updating the WHPP, a program crucial to ensuring the safety and sustainability of the city’s drinking water supply.

The WHPP is a voluntary program aimed at protecting the groundwater that feeds into the city’s public water supply. Although not mandatory in Michigan, Saline has actively participated in this initiative since 2000, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding the community’s health and well-being. The plan has been periodically updated, with significant revisions made in 2013 and now in 2024, to account for changes in land use and water demand.

Morris emphasized the importance of these updates, noting, “The Wellhead Protection Plan is more than just a regulatory checklist—it’s a proactive approach to preventing contamination and ensuring our water resources are secure for future generations.” This latest update was partially funded by a grant that required the city to hold quarterly team meetings and submit progress reports, demonstrating a collaborative effort to maintain and enhance the plan.

One of the critical aspects of the update involved a detailed audit of the existing plan and procedures. This audit provided a clearer picture of Saline’s current wellhead protection status and identified areas for improvement. A key outcome was the expansion of the Wellhead Protection Area (WHPA), which now reflects the increased water usage since the plan’s inception. “We’ve expanded the protection area to ensure it aligns with current water demand, safeguarding not just our present needs but also planning for future growth,” Morris explained.

The updated WHPP also includes a thorough inventory of potential contaminant sources within the city. This inventory helps in making informed land-use decisions that could prevent groundwater contamination, thereby protecting the city’s drinking water from threats such as leaking underground storage tanks or industrial spills.

City officials were particularly pleased with the comprehensive nature of the update. Council Member Dean Girbach praised the work, stating, “This plan is a critical tool in our ongoing efforts to protect our water supply. It’s not just about meeting today’s needs but about planning for the future.”

The WHPP update is expected to be submitted to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) later this month, with a review anticipated in the coming weeks. Once approved, the updated plan will guide the city’s water protection strategies for the next five years, with a significant focus on public education and regional collaboration to ensure its successful implementation.