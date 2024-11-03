Saline Volleyball Clinches SEC Red Title

The Saline volleyball team has had a strong finish to its regular season and earned a sweep of the league jamboree last week to clinch the SEC Red title.

The Hornets dropped a five-set match to Dexter in mid-November but has been on a roll ever since.

Saline bounced back to sweep Ann Arbor Pioneer and then picked up a huge 3-0 sweep of league leading Bedford 25-22, 25-23, and 25-15 October 22.

The win moved Saline into a three-way tie for the top spot with Bedford and Dexter heading into the SEC Red finals hosted by the Hornets last weekend.

Saline played some of its strongest volleyball of the season, cruising to a 7-0 record on the day and clinched the Red title.

Big wins on the day included a revenge win over Dexter, another sweep of Bedford and defeating Skyline.

A surprising Skyline team that finished 4-3 in the regular season finished second, while Bedford was third and Dexter fourth.

To go along with the strong conference finish, the Hornets earned a five-set win over D1 honorable mention South Lyon East 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11.

The red-hot Hornets enter district play this week when they face the winner of Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti Thursday night at Ypsilanti Lincoln. The championship game will be played at Lincoln Saturday at 6:00 PM.