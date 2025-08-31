Saline Volleyball Off to Quick Start

The Saline volleyball team got off to a quick start to the 2025 season with a 4-1 record in the opening week.

The Hornets opened the season by going 3-1 at the Motor City Power Series.

Saline defeated Trenton 25-12, 25-13, Canton 25-10, 25-13, and Sterling Heights Stevenson 25-11, 25-10.

The Hornets dropped a hard decision to top-ranked Mercy 25-13, 25-13.

Saline was victorious in its home opener with a straight-set 25-2, 25-11, 25-17 win over Plymouth Thursday night.

Stats were not available for any of the games.