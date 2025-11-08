November 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Volleyball Takes Down Rival Bedford for District Title

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

Saline Volleyball Takes Down Rival Bedford for District Title

The third time was the charm for the Saline volleyball team when the Hornets defeated rival Bedford for the D1 district title Friday night.

The SEC rivals had previously met twice this season with Bedford winning both matches in league play and the SEC Red jamboree, but it was the Hornets who came up with the huge win Friday night 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-11 to advance to the regional in Mason this week.

Bedford was on the verge of taking the first set with a 24-22 lead, but the Hornets staved off two set points and a Harper Klein kill capped off the four point rally to give Saline the set 26-24.

Bedford bounced back to take the second set to set up a huge third set.

The Mules led 22-20, but five straight service points by Lexi Newton helped the Hornets to the 25-22 set win and a 2-1 lead.

Saline jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth set behind four straight points by Karlie Smith, but Bedford held tough and kept the game close.

The Hornets led 8-5 when they would blow the set wide open with nine straight points behind the serving of Harper Klein to take a commanding 17-5 lead and never looked back.

Saline closed out the match with a block and a kill by freshman Charlotte Keyes to take the final set 25-11 and sent the Hornets bench to the court to celebrate.

The Hornets reached the finals with a dominating three set win over Monroe 25-19, 25-12, 26-24 in the district semis earlier in the week.

Saline advances to the D1 regional at Mason Tuesday night when they take on the host Bulldogs in the semifinals at 6:30. The reginal final will be played Thursday night at 6:00 in Mason.

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline volleyball

Latest articles

Dexter Volleyball Falls to Skyline in District Finals

Mike Williamson

Saline Rolls to District Title with 57–17 Win Over Woodhaven

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com