Saline Water Polo Qualifies for State Finals for First Time

The Saline men’s water polo team made school history this weekend by qualifying for the MWPA state finals for the first time in school history.

“This season has been a complete 180 from last season,” Coach Chris Stankovic said. “We had one of our worst seasons in history last year with fewer than 10 wins. We now have nearly 30 wins, and the best record in school history.”

The Hornets placed third at last weekend’s district to move on to this weeks regional.

They were seeded third and needed a win in the opener over second seed Birmingham Groves Friday night and did just that with a 16-11 victory to make school history.

Saline jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one period, but Groves hung tough in the second and the Hornets led 8-5 at the break.

The Hornets had a big third period with six goals to pull away for a 14-9 lead and held off Groves in the fourth for the win.

The team’s leading scorer Jonah Bentley had a big game with five goals and three assists to lead Saline.

AJ Hayes had four goals and three assists, while Sean Spooner added four goals.

Carson Ratajczak had a goal and two assists, while Jacob Clauser and Carson Wood had one goal each. Gabriel Romero picked up three assists for Saline.

Drew Lawrentz made four saves in net for the Hornets.

Saline took on number-one ranked Pioneer in the semifinals and the Pioneers showed why they have been the top team all season with a 27-12 win.

Hayes led Saline with three goals and three assists, while Bentley had three goals and an assist.

Spooner finished with three goals and Clauser two. Cooper Jansma added one goal and Ratajczak two assists.

Saline took on Huron in the third-place game and came up just short in a 13-12 loss to the River Rats.

The game was close throughout with Huron leading 10-8 at halftime, but the Hornets could not rally in the second half.

Hayes had another big game with three goals and three assists to lead the Hornets.

Ratajczak recorded three goals and two assists, while Spooner and Bentley had two goals and one assist each.

Romero added a goal and three assists, while Ellis Wensuc had a goal and assist for the Hornets.

““The team has worked really well together all year, and that was clearly evident in the regional tournament,” Stankovic said. “The team also works the ball around very well, and we lean on our younger and less-experienced players, who have been great contributors straight out of the gate.”

State qualifying is not the only school history made by the Hornets this season.

The team captain Jonah Bentley notched his 200th goal of the season Saturday, shattering the previous team record of 116.

Spooner has also recorded 115 goals this season, while Hayes recorded his 100th goal of the season Saturday as well.

The Hornets will take part in the state finals at Hudsonville November 15 and 16th. They will face top-seed Jenison in the first round Friday night.