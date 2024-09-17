Saline Water Polo Wins Hornet Invite

The Saline mens’ water polo team came up big at its home invitational this weekend going 4- to claim the tournament championship.

The championship game was one for the ages as the Hornets pulled out a 22-21 double overtime shootout win over number-one ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer.

Saline built a 10-7 lead at the half, but Pioneer outscored the Hornets 4-1 in the third to tie it at 11.

Pioneer held a 14-13 lead with under a minute to play, but the Hornets tied it up with four seconds left it into a shootout tied at 14.

Both teams came up big in the shootout, but the Hornets came up with the big shot and outscored Pioneer 8-7 to pull out the win and claim the championship.

Jonah Bentley had a monster game for the Hornets with nine goals and four assists.

AJ Hayes also had a big game with five goals and six assists on the night.

Sean Spooner also had five big goals for the Hornets, while Jacob Clauser, Gabriel Romero, and Ellis Wensuc had one goal each. Clauser made six saves in net for Saline.

The Hornets went 3-0 on the day to reach the finals.

Saline routed Troy 15-3, Grand Blanc 18-2, and Okemos 14-3.

Bentley scored 19 goals in the three game and finished with 28 in the tournament along with 11 assists to lead Saline.

Spooner added 16 goals and seven assists on the day, while Hayes finished with 6 goals and 19 assists.

Carson Ratajczak finished the tournament with five goals, Wensuc four goals, Cooper Jansma three, Romero two, and Brayden Mamo-Rennert one.

Clauser finished with 21 saves in net in three matches to go along with two goals and six assists. Drew Lawrentz made four saves in net against Troy.

Photos provided by Erin Clauser and Javier Romero