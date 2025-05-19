Saline Weekly Police Report, May 12–19

No injuries in majority of reported vehicle accidents; one assault leads to arrest

The Saline Police Department responded to a series of incidents from May 12 to May 19, 2025, including multiple traffic accidents, an arrest for assault, and a reported theft.

The Saline Police Department responded to a range of incidents during the week of May 12 through May 19, including a reported assault, a larceny, and a series of vehicle accidents.

On May 12 at 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Clark Street for a reported assault. After investigating the situation, a female subject was arrested and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail on assault charges.

On May 13 at 9:58 a.m., police responded to a larceny in the 400 block of East Michigan Avenue. A woman reported that her purse was stolen after she briefly set it down and looked away. The suspect remains unknown, and the incident is under investigation.

Between May 12 and May 16, officers responded to eight separate two-vehicle crashes across the city, including locations at Woodland Drive and Textile Road, West Michigan and Mills Road, Commons and Austin Road, and multiple intersections along East Michigan Avenue. Most of the accidents resulted in no injuries, with the exception of a May 14 crash at East Michigan Avenue and Hopper Drive, where one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Saline Police Department continues to monitor high-traffic areas and reminds drivers to exercise caution, especially at busy intersections.