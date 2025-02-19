Saline Wrestling Sends Three to State Finals

The Saline wrestling team had three wrestlers move on to the D1 state finals at Ford Field in two weeks.

Brice LaFleur claimed the regional title at 113 pounds. He went 3-0 on the day and improved to 44-2 overall on the season.

Noah Barnett was second at 175 and went 2-1 on the day to improve to 35-2 on the year.

Isaac Furlong finished third at 285 with a 3-1 record on the day. He improved to 39-9 on the season.

Jericho Powe came up just short of his bid for a state finals bid going 1-2 on the day and finishing 40-8 on the year.

Jacob Clauser also came up on win short with a 1-2 record and finished 35-13 for the year.

Eli Johnson, Braden Hohenberger, and Anthony James all competed at the regionals for the Hornets.