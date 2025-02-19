February 19, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

Mike Williamson

Saline SportsSports

Saline Wrestling Sends Three to State Finals

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline wrestling

The Saline wrestling team had three wrestlers move on to the D1 state finals at Ford Field in two weeks.

Brice LaFleur claimed the regional title at 113 pounds. He went 3-0 on the day and improved to 44-2 overall on the season.

Noah Barnett was second at 175 and went 2-1 on the day to improve to 35-2 on the year.

Isaac Furlong finished third at 285 with a 3-1 record on the day. He improved to 39-9 on the season.

Jericho Powe came up just short of his bid for a state finals bid going 1-2 on the day and finishing 40-8 on the year.

Jacob Clauser also came up on win short with a 1-2 record and finished 35-13 for the year.

Eli Johnson, Braden Hohenberger, and Anthony James all competed at the regionals for the Hornets.

Latest articles

Saline Wrestling Sends Three to State Finals

Mike Williamson

Eastern Michigan University professor leads effort to better characterize the impact of protein on lifespan

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

February 2025
No event found!
Load More

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News