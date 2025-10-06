October 06, 2025

Saline XC Teams Place Well at Portage

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

The Saline boys and girls’ cross country teams both had strong finishes at the Portage Invitational Saturday with the boy’s finishing 10th and the girls 11th at one of the largest invites in the state.

Pioneer won both D1 team races for the day.

Jacob Szalay led the Hornets with an 11th-place finish in 16:01.3 to earn a medal.

Brennan Larusso was 54th in 16:56.6 and Carlos Basulto 66th in 17:06.3.

Jacob Cole placed 71st in 17:07.1, Gavin Bast 82nd in 17:24.1, Ryan Rummel 83rd in 17:24.6, Carter Mitton 120th in 17:50.5, Will Sollenberger 137th in 17:58.3, William Vanhaaften 150th in 18:09.2, and Wes Rogan 169th in 18:27.2.

Savannah Staton medaled for the girls with an 18th-place finish in 18:56.1.

Lilli Schlack was 35th in 19:30.5 and Adelynn Turck 46th in 19:44.1.Sophie Roth finished 104th in 21:14.1, Lauren Tomaszewski 124th in 21:40.8, Mahalia Staton 132nd in 21:52, Ruby Giddings 211th in 23:41.4, and Hannah Gritzmaker 223rd in 23:58.4.

