Saline XC Teams Second at Second SEC Jamboree

The Saline cross country teams both came away with second place finishes at the second SEC Red jamboree of the season at Bedford Thursday.

The boys finished with 67 points in the meet won by Pioneer with 34.

Jacob Szalay led the Hornets with a third place finish in 15:51.5, while Wes Rogan was sixth in 15:58.8, and Brennan Larusso seventh in 16:05.7.

Gavin Best was 25th in 17:03.1, Carlos Basulto 26th in 17:05.6, Carter Mitton 29th in 17:11.3, and Ryan Rummel 30th in 17:17.7.

The girls finished with 43 points in the race that saw Pioneer win with 37.

Savannah Staton set a new PR of 18:13.7 and finished third to lead Saline. The PR moved the sophomore into the top ten all-time list for the Hornets.

Lilli Schlack was fifth in 18:56 and Katarina Munson 8th in 19:08.7.Adelynn Turck placed 11th in 19:25.9, Sophie Roth 16th in 19:49.5, Caroline Cotner 22nd in 20:22.9, Lauren Tomaszewski 27th in 20:57.3, and Mahalia Staton 33rd in 21:39.9.